Mumbai: The BARC TRP report for Week 17 i.e from April 24 to April 30 is here and it shows a massive twist. After ruling the TRP chart for weeks, Star Plus’ Anupamaa has now dropped to number three. On the top of the list, this week is, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is followed by Star Plus’ Imil while Anupamaa is now on number three. Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the fourth position while on number five, is Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya. Also Read - Anupama Aka Rupali Ganguly Writes Emotional Post After Reuniting With Son And Husband in Gujarat

Let’s have a look at the shows with their impressions:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the TRP list this week. Seems like people are liking the love and hate relationship between Virat and Sai. The show is at the top with 11986 impressions. Also Read - TRP Report Week 16: Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar on Top- Check Full List Here

Imli: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the second spot with 11386 impressions. Also Read - 'Apurva Agnihotri Lot Like Advait Khanna In Real Life': Anupamaa Producer Rajan Shahi in Heartfelt Note

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has dropped to number three now after ruling the top position for weeks. The show is on the third spot with 10944 impressions.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Utsav which streams old episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra has managed to gain the audience amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. People are enjoying watching these old episodes. The show is in the fourth position with 9672 impressions. However, new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are streamed on Star Plus.

Kundali Bhagya: Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar starrer show has re-entered the top five list with 9016 impressions.

Meanwhile, Indian Idol 12, Dance Dewaane 3 and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah are also doing well. Hoping to see them joining the top 5 soon!