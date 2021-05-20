Mumbai: The BARC TRP report for Week 19 i.e from May 8 to May 14 is here and it shows a massive twist. After ruling the TRP chart for weeks, Star Plus’ Anupamaa has now dropped to number four. On the top of the list, this week is, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. It is followed by Star Utsav’s Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Star Plus’ Imli is on number 3 and Anupamaa is now on number 4. It’s heartbreaking to see that Indian Idol 12 is out of the TRP list. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Stuns in a Lovely Pink-White Saree For Samar-Nandini's Sagai

Let’s have a look at the shows with their impressions:

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin tops the TRP list this week. Seems like people are liking the love and hate relationship between Virat and Sai. The show is at the top with 12948 impressions. Also Read - Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly Heaps Praises For Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: 'Not The Old Saas Bahu Dramas Anymore'

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Utsav which streams old episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra has managed to gain the audience amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. People are enjoying watching these old episodes. The show is in the second position with 12793 impressions. However, new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are streamed on Star Plus. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Hrishikesh Pandey on Divorce: 'We Didn't Want Things to Get Ugly'

Imli: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the second spot with 12480 impressions.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has dropped to number four now after ruling the top position for weeks. The show is on the third spot with 11444 impressions.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has grabbed fifth place with 9500 impressions.