Mumbai: The BARC TRP report for Week 20 i.e from May 15 to May 21 is here and it shows a massive twist. Star Plus’ popular show Anupamaa maintains its position and stays on number 4. On the top of the list, this week is, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Star Plus’ Imli is on number 3. It’s heartbreaking to see that Indian Idol 12 is out of the TRP list maybe because the singing show is surrounded by several controversies. Also Read - Debina Bonnerjee Supports Fashion Industry With Her Unique Initiative on Social Media

Let’s have a look at the shows with their impressions:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Utsav which streams old episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featuring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra has managed to gain the audience amid the coronavirus induced lockdown. People are enjoying watching these old episodes. The show is in on the first position with 14982 impressions. However, new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are streamed on Star Plus. Also Read - TRP Report Week 19: Anupamaa Slips to No. 4; Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Top

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second number of the TRP list this week. Seems like people are liking the love and hate relationship between Virat and Sai. The show is at the top with 12766 impressions. Also Read - Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly Stuns in a Lovely Pink-White Saree For Samar-Nandini's Sagai

Imli: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the second spot with 12552 impressions.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has maintained its position as last week, the show was on number 4 after ruling the top position for weeks. This week, Anupamaa’s impressions are 11452.

Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 has grabbed fifth place with 9667 impressions.