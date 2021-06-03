Mumbai: The BARC TRP report for Week 21 i.e from May 22 to May 28 is here and for another week, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is on the top position. It is followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imli. Meanwhile, Anupamaa is still at number 4 and at number 5, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has replaced season two of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. Also Read - Karan Mehra-Nisha Should Not Speak to Media: Chahatt Khanna Comments on The Domestic Violence Case

Let’s have a look at the shows with their impressions:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Star Utsav which streams old episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed to gain the audience amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. The show has maintained its first position with 15146 impressions. However, new episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are streamed on Star Plus.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: With Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh in the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second number of the TRP list this week. Seems like people are liking the love and hate relationship between Virat and Sai and the change in Kaku's behaviour in the show. The show is in the second position with 12519 impressions.

Imli: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the third spot with 11882 impressions.

Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey starrer has maintained its fourth position as last week. This week, Anupamaa's impressions are 11799.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The comedy sitcom is the new addition to this week’s top five shows and has replaced Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2. The show has 9927 impressions.

