TRP Report Week 23: The BARC TRP report for Week 23 has been released and this week too, Star Plus show Anupamaa is ruling the chart. Yes, Anupamaa has maintained its top spot on the TRP list followed by Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Imli. However, Super Dance Chapter 4 has achieved to beat Imli and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah to be on number 3, both of which have slipped one position lower from their previous week’s spot. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler Alert: Kavya Tries To Belittle Anupamaa, Hires A full-Time Maid for Herself and Vanraj

Take a look at the top 5 shows this week:

Anupamaa: For another week, Anupamaa is on the top of the TRP list. Major credit for it goes to Bapuji’s decision in the show and the track that followed. Anupamaa and Vanraj-Kavya are living under the same roof now. However, while Anupamaa is happy with her family, Kavya is struggling to make ends meet. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Actor Disha Vakani Dances to Dariya Kinare Ek Bungalow in Old Video- Watch Dayaben's Crazy Moves

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Even after facing severe backlash and criticism from fans this week, the show maintains to retain its number 2 position. This comes amid criticism from fans who claim that the Virat-Sai-Pakhi love triangle in the show is getting ugly, disgusting and regressive. Also Read - Anupamaa Spoiler: Kavya Embarrasses Shah Family In Nightdress, Anupamaa Teaches Her Lesson

Super Dancer Chapter 4: Judged by Shilpa Shetty, Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor, the dance reality show is on number 3 this week. This comes as the young dancers are setting the standards high.

Imli: For another week, Sumbul Touqeer and Gashmeer Mahajani starrer has kept the audience glued to the show and have managed the fourth spot.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: The Dilip Joshi and Munmum Dutta starrer popular sitcom dropped to number five this week. The show was at number four last week.