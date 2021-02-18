Television fans wait every week for the TRP list to check whether their favourite shows are ranking on top 5 or not. As BARC releases its TRP rating list of week 6, Kundali Bhagya and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai witnessed a rise in impressions. Rupali Ganguly starrer Anupama is still reigning on the top of the list followed by Imlie, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein respectively. While Kundali Bhagya secured the fourth place in TRP list, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai also managed to find a place in the list on the fifth position. However, Indian Idol could not make it to the top five list. Also Read - Bigg Boss 14 Finale Week: Aly Goni Breaks Down as Soon as he Sees His Mother And Niece ‘Ab Nahi Raha Jata Yahan’, Read Conversation

Anupama

Anupama featuring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey is on the top charts of TRP report. Last week the family drama recorded 8861 impressions, this week it has garnered 9430 impressions Also Read - Bigg Boss 14: Reasons Why Rakhi Sawant Deserves to Win The Show



Imlie

Imlie featuring Mayuri Deshmukh, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Sumbul Touqeer, received 7568 impressions. It’s on the second position. Imlie is a story of a young and smart village girl, who is forced to marry a journalist.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Imlie – Star Plus FanPage (@imli_starplus_fanpage)



Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein featuring Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma also saw an upward trend in the impression and received 7384 impressions. It’s on the third position.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ghum hai kisi key pyar mein (@ghumhaikisikeypyarmeinofficial)

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya featuring Shardha Aarya and Dheeraj Dhoopar is on the fourth position and has got 7220 impressions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by حياة قلبي kundali_bhagya (@hayat_qalbi2)



Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata featuring Naira/ Sirat (Shivangi Joshi) and Kartik (Mohsin Khan), has managed to find a place in the list on the fifth position and received 6774 impressions.