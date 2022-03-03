TRP Report Week 8: The TRP report for the eighth week has been released and once again, Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna starrer Anupamaa is on the top of the list. However, after a long time, there is a change on the second spot. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is back on the second spot followed by Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kumkum Bhagya. There is a tie on number 3 position as Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai share same spot.Also Read - Anupamaa Latest Update: Baa Asks Kinjal to Leave Office Because of Pregnancy, Rakhi Dave Returns in Style

Anupamaa is reigning and has a lead over other shows. Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna's show gets maximum ratings at 3.6 TRP points. In the show, Anupama confessed her love for Anuj Kapadia and they both will soon get married. However, there are Naagin 6 fans who are worried to see the list as they ask where is Tejasswi Prakash starrer show.

Check The Full TRP List Here:

Why is Naagin not in tv rising lol as per Tejaswi fans Naagin has the highest trp — Simmi (@Simmi31943237) March 3, 2022

Talking about Kumkum Bhagya, the show is on fourth spot of the TRP list. The show features Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia and airs on Zee TV.

Last week, TV czarina Ekta Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share Naagin 6 is doing extremely well in terms of online TRPs. ‘I don’t know how many people know this but Naagin 6 has probably been one of the best launch in the last year. We are at a 2.1 rating,’ she said in the video.