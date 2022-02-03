They say numbers don’t lie and neither do the TRPs. Indian television’s TRP report for week 4 is in and Anupamaa has topped the charts, yet again. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has retained its second spot. Closely following YRKKH is Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mei at number 3 (which has slipped down from number 2 spot last week) and Imlie at number 4. Here’s a complete rundown of the top 5 shows on TV this week:Also Read - Anupamaa Separation Track: Mukku Demands Anuj Kapadia to Leave Anupama Following Vanraj's Evil Plans

1. Anupamaa Also Read - Anupamaa Fans Celebrate Anuj-Anupama's First-Ever Passionate Hug And 5 Months of #MaAn - Check Tweets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✰✰ (@anupamaa_x_fanpage)

Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans Troll Makers For Alisha's Entry Amid Abhi-Akshara's Budding Romance: 'Let's Hope She's His Sister!'

It is no secret that Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa has been topping the TRP charts consistently. The TV show has earned fans across all demographics and Ganguly’s character is adored by all, which is probably why Anupamaa has kept viewers hooked to their TV sets. Compared to last week’s 3.9, this week, Anupamaa has clocked a TRP of 4.0 million viewership impressions.

2. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YRKKH Duniya – Show Dramas (@star_sab_shows)



YRKKH has seen a significant spike in its viewership this week. And yes, you guessed it right – it is the romantic track of AbhiRa and their mushy scenes that have attracted viewers to watch the show this week. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata has got 3.3 million viewership impressions compared to last week’s 3.0.

3. Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mei

The makers of the Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Mei are experimenting with new tracks on their show. Since the last couple of weeks, the show was at number 2 in the TRP charts but it has now slipped down to number 3. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mei has clocked a 3.0 million viewership this week as well.

4. Imlie

Imlie is another show which has slipped down the TRP charts. The makers are also trying their best to up the viewership by introducing new twists. Imlie has maintained the TRPs of 2.8 million viewership impressions. Meanwhile, the death track of Aditya aka Gashmeer Mahajani has left the fans in shock.

5. Yeh Hai Chahatein

While the TRPs of Yeh Hai Chahatein have not dipped much, the show is down to the 5th position. The fans are happy with the reunion of RuSha. Sargun and Abrar’s chemistry has also been a hit with the viewers. Compared to last week’s 2.8, Yeh Hai Chahatein has clocked 2.7 million viewership impressions this week.