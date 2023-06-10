Home

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in Red-Hot Backless Gown as She Celebrates Birthday With Karan Kundrra, TejRan Fans go Bonkers

Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in her red-hot backless dress as she recently celebrated her birthday with Karan Kundrra.

Tejasswi Prakash Stuns in Red-Hot Backless Gown: Tejasswi Prakash recently celebrated her birthday with boyfriend Karan Kundrra. This year has been special for the actress as she also celebrates the tremendous success of her daily soap Naagin 6. Her portrayal of Pratha was hailed by TejRan fans and Tejasswians on social media. Naagin 6 revolves around a female serpent who has incarnated on earth by the blessings of Lord Shiva to protect India from enemies. After winning the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, the popularity of Naagin 6 proved Tejasswi has a huge fanbase. As the actress was seen in a happy mood with Karan on her birthday, netizens showered her with love.

CHECK OUT TEJASSWI PRAKASH’S VIRAL BIRTHDAY VIDEO:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TEJASSWI PRAKASH SIZZLES IN RED BACKLESS GOWN ON HER BIRTHDAY

Several pictures and reels of the power couple from their Friday celebrations in Mumbai are breaking the internet. Tejasswi looked smoking hot in her red bodycon backless gown, while Karan looked dashing in a casual blue outfit. The duo always looks made-for-each-other, and fans can’t keep gushing over their sizzling romantic chemistry. Their cute and mushy photos are always breaking the internet. The Naagin 6 actress also celebrated her birthday with paparazzi on her set while shooting. She was clicked celebrating her big day with fans present on the set as well. She had later cut her cake outside an eatery in Mumbai. Their birthday reels were shared by paparazzo Viral Bhayani. A fan commented, “Happy Birthday Queen ❤️ #tejasswiprakash.” Another netizen wrote, “Happy birthday to our gorgeous girl❤️ #TejasswiPrakash.”



Apart from Bigg Boss Season 15 and Naagin 6, Tejasswi is known for her roles in Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya, Pehredaar Piya Ki and Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki 2. She was also a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10.

Karan is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, inspired by the American show The Vampire Diaries. He also played a crucial role in the Bhumi Pednekar-Konkona Sen Sharma starrer Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare.

