Happy Birthday, Sushmita Sen: Actor Sushmita Sen is celebrating her 45th birthday on November 19. This year, the gorgeous diva is at her home with her closed ones. On this special day, her boyfriend Rohman Shawl has shared a romantic poem with an adorable picture of the two. Sush's fans were waiting the whole day for Rohman's post. Finally, he did it on Instagram. The model wrote a beautiful birthday shayari for Sushmita which reads as: Kuch na kahu toh adhoora sa reh jaega, kuch kahu to bhi pura na ho paega !! Tu bemisaal hai, ye duniya ne maana hain !! Tu kya kamaal hain, ye maine tere pass aake jaana hain !! Happy Happy Happy walaa Budday my babushhhhhhhh 😘😘🤗 #foreverwalalove❤️ #shayari #bithdaygirl #loveofmylife #birthdayshayari".

Please don't miss the lovey-dovey picture of the couple wherein he is seen kissing the actor on her forehead.

Sushmita Sen is not just considered one of the most gorgeous faces of the film industry, but she’s also highly regarded as the woman who lives life on her own terms. The actor is respected for her life choices and for always speaking her mind without mincing her words. She was seen in and as Aarya – It is a story of a complex web of emotions, twisted family bonds, and betrayal. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the show will release on June 19 on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

The couple has a 15-year age difference – while Sushmita is 44, Rohman is 29 but age is just a number for them. In a recent interview, the Aarya actor spoke about her relationship with Rohman and revealed that initially, he kept hiding his age for some reason and Sushmita kept asking him about his age, he always used to say ‘You Guess’ as Sushmita knew that he is younger than her. She further said that she was drawn to his niceness and kindness. She says, ‘It was chosen for us. It was destined’.