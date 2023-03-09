Home

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor Beats Akshay Kumar With Holi Numbers – Check Detailed Analysis

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor‘s fresh pairing has worked for Bollywood. At least that’s what the first-day collection report of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar reflects. The film has worked well in the cinemas and has collected in double-digit on its opening day. TJMM, directed by Luv Ranjan, earned around Rs 14 crore nett in India on Wednesday, with the Holi holiday working in its favour.

TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR GAINS FROM HOLI HOLIDAY

The film cashed in on the Holi day but also failed to maximise fully because the festival was celebrated a day in advance in many parts of the country owing to the Purnima timings. However, TJMM definitely surged past the collections of Bachchan Paandey which hit the screens last year on Holi and collected a total of Rs 13.46 crore nett in India. The Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer amped up numbers from the north belt where Holi is a long festival. However, the film’s poor reviews ruined its chances of growing in the days following Holi. This is not expected to be the case with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar though.

TJMM has received mixed reviews from both the audience and the critics. The film is a romantic comedy, a genre which has released in theatres after a long time. It also marks Ranjan’s comeback after a hiatus of five years and the success of Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety‘. The film also sees Ranbir returning to the genre which he’s primarily known for. His last few films were a little more intense and away from his popular image as the romantic hero on-screen.

TJMM is expected to see a drop on Thursday with it being a working day. However, if good word-of-mouth increases on social media, the collections might grow again from Friday evening and Saturday, Sunday combined can lead the film to cross Rs 50 crore nett in the country. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates son Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!

