Home

Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir – Shraddha’s ‘Mad in Love’ Story Mints Rs 36 Crore – Check Day Wise Breakup

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir – Shraddha’s ‘Mad in Love’ Story Mints Rs 36 Crore – Check Day Wise Breakup

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor - Shraddha Kapoor - Anubhav Singh Bassi have won the audience's hearts with their cute and funny antics. The film has minted Rs 36.17 crores - Check the detailed report.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 3 Ranbir – Shraddha’s ‘Mad in Love’ Story Mints Rs 36 Crore – Check Day Wise Breakup

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, seems to have begun its success journey at full pace. Directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has given us a few boring plots, but there are a few entertaining scenes as well that truly saved the film and that’s because of Boney Kapoor, Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia. They were not just the supporting actors in the film, but the pillars of the film as they made the audience laugh with their funny stints in the film.

Luv Ranjan, who is known for romantic comedies Pyaar Ka Punchnama 1 and 2, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has directed TJMM after five years. The film has got mixed responses from the audience. However, there’s a section of people who have gone berserk after seeing Ranbir Kapoor as a romantic lover for a long time. After collecting Rs 15.73 crore nett on its first day, Rs 10.34 crore on its second day and Rs 10.1 crore on its third day, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has collected so far Rs 36.17 crore nett in India.

You may like to read

On Friday, March 10, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar had an overall 11.66% Hindi occupancy.

Box Office Collection: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s Day Wise Breakup

-Day 1 [1st Wednesday]: Rs 15.73 Cr

-Day 2 [1st Thursday]: Rs 10.34 Cr

-Day 3 [1st Friday]: Rs 10.1 Cr

Total: Rs 36.17 Cr

While the drop is visible here, but in the weekend it is expected that Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar will earn more numbers. The fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha has created buzz all over the internet. Pritam’s songs are superb and make one vibe to the movie. Especially Tere Pyaar Main and the Thumka song are lovely to watch on the big screen.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.