Home

Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Saturday Numbers Are Impressive For Ranbir-Shraddha’s Rom-Com; Crosses 52 Crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Saturday Numbers Are Impressive For Ranbir-Shraddha’s Rom-Com; Crosses 52 Crore

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic-comedy crosses Rs 52 crore! Check the day-wise breakup here

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 4

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s latest film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has performed well on its first four days. The start was amazing with Rs 15.73 crore and we saw a dip in two days. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar performed well on its first 3 days at the box office and earned Rs 36.59 Cr India net. However, the first Saturday worked well for TJMM. On Day 4, i.e. Saturday, Luv Ranjan’s film earned Rs 16 crore and this brings the total to Rs 52.59 crore. Now, Sunday numbers are said to be even bigger as the film is expected to earn around Rs 17.35 crore. However, its final test will be on Monday.

Box Office Collection: Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’s Day Wise Breakup

-Day 1 [1st Wednesday]: Rs 15.73 Cr

-Day 2 [1st Thursday]: Rs 10.34 Cr

-Day 3 [1st Friday]: Rs 10.52 Cr

You may like to read

-Day 4 [1st Saturday]: Rs 16 crore

Total: Rs 52.59 Cr

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has got mixed responses from the audience. However, there’s a section of people who have gone berserk after seeing Ranbir Kapoor as a romantic lover for a long time. The fresh pairing of Ranbir and Shraddha has created a buzz all over the internet. Pritam’s songs are superb and make one vibe to the movie. Especially Tere Pyaar Main and the Thumka song are lovely to watch on the big screen.

Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.