Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar has crossed the Rs 100 Crore mark in India on its eleventh day. - Check detailed box office collection report.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Enters Rs 100 Crore Club: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have delivered the second biggest blockbuster of 2023 with Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The Luv Ranjan directorial is only next to Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer spy actioner Pathaan in terms of its commercial success. TJMM has now gone past the Rs 100 Crore mark and the first 2023 release of Ranbir and Shraddha has connected with the audiences. Apart from the hot chemistry between the lead pair in the rom com, the film’s peppy music is also being hailed by fans. The film is still going strong and has collected around Rs 109 Crore Net in India, as reported by entertainment and trade portal Sacnilk news.

TJMM CROSSES RS 100 CRORE NET IN INDIA ON DAY 11

The report also revealed that “TJMM is already witnessing a big jump on its second Saturday and looking to score Rs 5+ Crore Net. With today’s collection, it has crossed Rs 100 Crores Net, the second film in a row for Ranbir to do so after Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. It is also the only 7th Bollywood movie to reach 100 crores net in the post covid-19 pandemic era.” Earlier, it was mentioned that TJMM earned a good Rs 5.30 Crore to Rs 5.60 Crore on day 11, as reported by Zoom. The Ranbir-Shraddha starrer is expected to collect Rs 7.00 Crore India net on its twelfth day, according to the estimate by Sacnilk.

TJMM BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DATA, REPORTED BY SACNILK:

Day 1: Rs 15.73 Crore India Net

Day 2: Rs 10.34 Crore India Net

Day 3: Rs 10.52 Crore India Net

Day 4: Rs 16.57 Crore India Net

Day 5: Rs 17.08 Crore India Net

Day 6: Rs 6.05 Crore India Net

Day 7: Rs 6.02 Crore India Net

Day 8: Rs 5.5 Crore India Net

Day 9: Rs 4.7 Crore India Net

First Week Colelction: Rs 92.51 Crore India Net

Day 10 (Second Friday): Rs 3.7 Crore India Net

Day 11 (Second Saturday): Rs 6 Crore India Net

Day 12 (Second Sunday): Rs 7 Crore India Net(estimated figure)

Total Collection: Rs 109. 21 Crore India Net

TJMM released on March 8, 2023 and also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor in crucial roles.

