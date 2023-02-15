Home

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Shraddha Kapoor Amps up The Love MOOD On Valentine’s Day, Shower Roses on Pune Students

This Valentines day Shraddha Kapoor just amped up the love mood for the students of a college in Pune by welcoming them with red roses. Our favorite Jhoothi is making such big gestures and leaving an impact on youth while she promotes her upcoming film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. While this doesn’t come as a shocker because Shraddha is often seen going out of her way to her to make her fans smile, which becomes one reason why her fans love her so much.

Shraddha Kapoor Arrives in Pune For Promoting ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’:

As soon as she arrived, the friendly and approachable Shraddha gets showered with a ton of love from the students. Her relatable Marathi Mulgi vibe definitely is one reason why her popularity is simply magnum in Pune.

The actress who is a big fan of Vada Pav and Missal Pav rejoiced in every bit of it at the Eiffel tower at seven wonders park. Dressed in the color of Love, donning a red jacket, a white T-shirt, and jeans, Shraddha looked extremely appealing, igniting excitement amongst the fans of the film.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

