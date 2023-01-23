Home

Entertainment

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Enjoy a Fling in Luv Ranjan’s Style Relationship Drama

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Enjoy a Fling in Luv Ranjan’s Style Relationship Drama

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Deal With Relationship Complications The Luv Ranjan Way. Watch The Trailer Here.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor Enjoy a Fling in Luv Ranjan's Style Relationship Drama

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar Trailer: The trailer of Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ was released at an event on Monday. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor, the trailer seems like a breath of fresh air, with crackling chemistry between the lead pair, stunning visuals, hilarious dialogues, and a fun storyline.

One of the highlights of the film is the stand-up king Anubhav Singh Bassi who makes his debut with the film. The trailer also gives a glimpse of the peppy music composed by Pritam, with the lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Arijit Singh. With TJMM, seems like the longtime wait of the audience to see a good Hindi rom-com in theatres is going to be over now. The film is hitting the screens as the big Holi release – on March 8, 2023.

The trailer reminds you of Luv’s previous films – Pyaar Ka Punchnama and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety among others. The boy meets a girl and falls in love with her only to realise later that she might have fallen out of love and is now, looking at ways to end the relationship without appearing as the bad cop in the equation.

WATCH THE TRAILER OF TU JHOOTHI MAIN MAKKAAR HERE:

While speaking at the trailer launch and defining his brand of cinema, director Luv Ranjan talked about showcasing contemporary romance in his stories. He said “Love is a complicated subject, but why not have some fun while we try and unravel relationships in today’s world? The world and vibe of the film have been brought alive by the super-talented pair of Shradha and Ranbir and my brilliant crew. I am hoping for audiences across all ages, young and young at heart to have a good time in the theatres while they relate to their own romance when they watch the film.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. The film is going to be the first for Ranbir after his wedding to Alia Bhatt and the failure of his last year’s release – Shamshera. For Shraddha, it’s her first appearance in a full-fledged role after the 2020 release – Baaghi 3. Did you like the trailer?