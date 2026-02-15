Home

Entertainment

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 2: Shanaya Kapoor, Adarsh Gourav film witnesses big jump after slow start, earns Rs…

In the competitive world of big box office performances, it’s usually the opening numbers that sets the tone for a film’s theatrical run. However, some films manage to gain momentum with time. One such similar situation seems to be happening with Tu Ya Main. Following a dull opening on Friday, the survival thriller starring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav recorded noticeable growth on day 2, offering some relief to the makers. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film saw a significant jump on Saturday; however, whether the momentum sustains will only be decided after the weekend.

This film opened to disappointing numbers and continued to struggle on its second day as well. Despite featuring promising actors like Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav, the film has yet to find a strong footing among audiences.

Day 2 box office performance

The film collected only Rs 60 lakh on Friday, marking an unsatisfactory opening. On Saturday, the numbers saw a slight improvement as the film earned Rs 1.09 crore nett in India as per early estimates. It recorded 1186 shows with an average occupancy of 16.8 per cent.

So far, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 1.69 crore, indicating that the survival drama is yet to generate strong word-of-mouth.

Shanaya Kapoor opens up about her role

Recently, Shanaya Kapoor talked about her role in the film and co-star Adarsh.

She said, “I should just give credit to Bejoy Sir and to my acting coach, Atul Sir. I think it was both of them that helped me bring the character to life. When I was performing the scenes, I was performing with Adarsh, my co-actor. He was giving me so much energy, which made it easier for me to respond and stay in the moment.”

She further added, “I think it was all about just being in the moment. Stay calm. Don’t overthink. And just give it your best shot. And learn whatever you’ve learnt in the workshop. Try and use it on set.”

About the film

Produced by Aanand L. Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali. Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller. where Shanaya plays a social media influencer, Avani, aka Miss Vanity, while Adarsh essays Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara.

The story revolves around social media influencers whose romantic getaway turns into a nightmare when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

