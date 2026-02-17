Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gourav film slips to Rs 65 lakh on Sunday, earns Rs...

The survival thriller Tu Yaa Main had a mixed opening weekend at the box office. After witnessing a noticeable spike in earnings on Saturday, the film saw its numbers drop again on Sunday, raising questions about its hold in theatres. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film stars Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles. While the concept generated curiosity before release, the box office response over the first three days has remained modest.

According to Sacnilk.com, Tu Yaa Main earned Rs 65 lakh nett in India on Sunday as per early estimates. The film had shown growth on Saturday, but the Sunday dip has slowed its overall momentum.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3

The film opened with Rs 60 lakh on Friday. On day two, it picked up pace and collected Rs 1.45 crore, giving hope of a steady weekend trend. However, Sunday collections dipped to Rs 65 lakh.

The film reportedly had 988 shows across India on Sunday with an average occupancy of 16.4 per cent. After three days in theatres, Tu Yaa Main has collected a total of Rs 2.70 crore.

With weekdays ahead, the coming days will be crucial in determining whether the film can stabilise its run or continue to struggle at the ticket windows.

About Tu Yaa Main

Released in theatres on Friday, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali. The film follows two social media influencers whose romantic trip turns into a nightmare.

Shanaya Kapoor plays Avani, also known as Miss Vanity, a confident and glamorous influencer. Adarsh Gourav plays Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara. The story takes a dramatic turn when the couple finds themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile, turning what was meant to be a romantic getaway into a fight for survival.

The survival setup and limited-space tension form the core of the film’s narrative.

Shanaya Kapoor on her career and preparation

In a recent interview with news agency PTI, Shanaya Kapoor spoke about her hopes as an actor. She said, “I’m an actor, I want my films to do well, I want the audiences to go in, and like it (theatre) should be jam-packed. I want that, and that is the dream, and that’s what I’m working towards, and that is the aim and motivation.” To prepare for her role as Avani, Shanaya revisited survival thrillers such as Jaws, Crawl and The Meg. She also took part in an unconventional acting exercise with acting coach Atul Mongia.

Speaking about the experience, she said, “Adarsh introduced me to this technique in Atul sir’s workshop. At first, when I heard it, I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is for me and if I can do it’. But I gave it a shot, and it really helped. I watched a lot of videos of black panther, and that really helped me. I felt the way they moved was graceful, sensual, charming, and confident.”

She added, “My character Avani has that sensual side where you feel a little intimidated, and she’s just gazing, she’s not looking at you in a way that you get scared, but there’s something about her look.” As Tu Yaa Main enters its first weekday test, the industry will be watching closely to see if word of mouth can improve its box office journey.