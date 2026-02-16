Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 3: Shanaya Kapoor starrer declines again following Saturday surge, earns just Rs…

Home

Shanaya Kapoor's Tu Yaa Main declines again after Saturday's surge. Read how much it earned on Day 3.

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, Box office collections are often unpredictable. While on some days a sudden surge would signal promising success, the next day a dip would completely turn the film’s fate around. One such similar situation has been happening with the Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav starrer, Tu Yaa Main. This Bejoy Nambiar directorial appeared to gain momentum after its release but has once again witnessed a dip in collections. While the film showed promise with a spike on Saturday, Sunday numbers indicate that sustaining theatrical traction remains a challenge.

Tu Yaa Main box office collection day 3

According to early estimates by Sacnilk.com, the film earned Rs 75 lakh nett in India on Sunday, marking another decline after brief growth.

The film reportedly had 988 shows with an average occupancy of 16.4 per cent, signalling moderate audience turnout in cinemas.

So far, the survival thriller has managed to collect Rs 2.80 crore at the domestic box office.

Day-wise box office breakdown

Day 1 (Friday): Rs 60 lakh

Day 2 (Saturday): Rs 1.45 crore

Day 3 (Sunday): Rs 75 lakh

After witnessing strong growth on its second day, the sudden drop suggests that the film may find it hard to gain momentum in the coming days, unless word of mouth improves.

About the film

Released in theatres on Friday, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai, Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali. The survival thriller features Shanaya Kapoor as social media influencer Avani, aka Miss Vanity, while Adarsh Gourav plays Maruti, aka Aala Flowpara.

The story revolves around social media influencers whose romantic getaway turns into a nightmare when they find themselves trapped in a swimming pool with a crocodile.

What Shanaya Kapoor said about her career and role

Recently, Shanaya Kapoor shared her aspirations as an actor, saying, “I’m an actor; I want my films to do well; I want the audiences to go in and like it (theatre) should be jam-packed. I want that, and that is the dream, and that’s what I’m working towards, and that is the aim and motivation.”

Opening up about her character Avani, she said, “My character Avani has that sensual side where you feel a little intimidated, and she’s just gazing; she’s not looking at you in a way that you get scared, but there’s something about her look.”

Shanaya further revealed that she revisited survival thrillers such as Jaws, Crawl, and The Meg to prepare for her role. She also participated in an unconventional acting exercise with coach Atul Mongia.

Recalling her initial hesitation, she said, “Adarsh introduced me to this technique in Atul sir’s workshop. At first, when I heard it, I was like, ‘I don’t know if this is for me and if I can do it’. But I gave it a shot, and it really helped. I watched a lot of videos of Black Panther, and that really helped me. I felt the way they moved was graceful, sensual, charming, and confident,” she added.

