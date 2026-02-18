Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 5: Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor film crosses Rs 3 crore mark with steady weekday hold

As Tu Yaa Main completes five days in theatres, the film continues to hold its ground at the box office with quiet consistency rather than dramatic spikes. Headlined by Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor, the survival drama has now crossed the Rs 3 crore mark in India. While weekday dips are common after an opening weekend, the film has managed to sustain audience interest, signalling stable word-of-mouth and gradual growth.

Trade observers note that the film’s performance reflects steady traction rather than front-loaded hype. Instead of relying on massive opening numbers, Tu Yaa Main appears to be building its audience slowly. The coming days will determine whether this measured momentum translates into a stronger second weekend.

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 5

According to a Sacnilk report, Tu Yaa Main earned approximately Rs 0.12 crore on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, marking its fifth day at the domestic box office. With this addition, the film’s estimated total India net collection now stands at around Rs 3.1 crore.

While the numbers may not be explosive, they point to stability during the crucial weekday period. Monday’s overall occupancy stood at 9.61%, reflecting moderate but consistent footfall across cinemas.

Breaking it down further, the film recorded a morning occupancy of 4.86%, which improved to 8.95% in the afternoon shows. The evening shows saw occupancy rise to 9.74%, and night shows performed comparatively better at 14.89%. The upward trend in evening and late-night viewership suggests that urban audiences, particularly younger moviegoers, are driving foot traffic.

Word-of-Mouth Driving Steady Performance

Industry insiders believe that Tu Yaa Main is benefiting from organic conversations among viewers. Rather than depending solely on promotional campaigns, the film seems to be finding its audience through recommendations and social media chatter.

The absence of a sharp weekday crash is being seen as a positive indicator. Although collections have naturally dipped after the weekend rush, the fall has not been steep, indicating a certain level of audience retention.

About Tu Yaa Main

According to IMDb, Tu Yaa Main revolves around two content creators whose collaborative adventure spirals into a dangerous survival game. As they navigate unpredictable natural challenges, their personal rivalries intensify, turning their journey into a gripping test of trust and endurance.

Blending elements of thrill, survival drama, and interpersonal conflict, the film taps into the digital-age culture of creators seeking viral fame while confronting real-world consequences. This premise appears to have resonated with younger viewers, particularly those familiar with influencer-driven storytelling.

With its first five days behind it, Tu Yaa Main has laid a steady foundation at the box office. The next few days will be crucial in determining whether the film can convert its stable performance into sustained commercial success.