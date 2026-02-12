Home

Tu Yaa Main fever! Shanaya Kapoor and Neelam Kothari groove to Aankhein Chaar song in a stunning crossover - Watch

The OG Neelam Kothari can be seen vibing to new 'Aankhein Chaar' song and recreating the hook step with Shanaya Kapoor - Watch the video.

Brace yourself for a thrilling ride as Tu Yaa Main, the edge-of-the-seat survival thriller, hits cinemas tomorrow. With select lucky fans already catching early screenings and first reactions adding to the anticipation, momentum around the film is picking up pace. Adding a fun moment just before the adrenaline takes over, Shanaya Kapoor and Neelam Kothari recreated the Aankhein Chaar hook step, dialling up the energy with a nostalgic twist.

Aankhein Chaar is a peppy remix of the iconic Chori Chori, originally featuring Neelam Kothari and Sunny Deol. Now, with Neelam vibing to Aankhein Chaar and recreating the hook step, she takes fans on a joyful trip down memory lane.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited.

The film speaks directly to today’s youth, blending raw emotion with edge-of-the-seat storytelling, and is set for a theatrical release on 13 February 2026. The film, Tu Yaa Main, brings together romance, suspense and survival in a contemporary setting. It has been steadily building buzz among younger audiences through its teaser, trailer and promotional content.

