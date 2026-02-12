Tu Yaa Main Twitter review: Some bash, some love Shanaya Kapoor-Adarsh Gaurav's thriller movie; Netizens say 'Logic mat...'

Home

Tu Yaa Main Twitter review: Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav's first movie reactions are here and you can read the honest tweets by netizens before watching the film.

As Tu Yaa Main featuring Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gaurav, gears up for its release tomorrow, February 13, several Twitter users who claim to have watched early shows are already bashing the film online. Many are calling it a “weak remake” of the Thai survival thriller ‘The Pool’. Some users say the film lacks logic and strong writing. They feel the romance between the lead characters looks forced and underdeveloped. Others have pointed out that the survival tension never truly builds, making the thriller feel flat instead of gripping.

A section of users has also criticised the screenplay of Tu Yaa Main, calling it predictable and stretched. While a few have appreciated the cinematography and locations, most tweets describe the film as ‘disappointing’ and ‘underwhelming.’

Memes have already started circulating, with some viewers joking that watching the original Thai version would be a better option. Overall, the early Twitter reaction appears largely negative, with many advising others to lower their expectations before heading to the theatres.

One of the users on Twitter said, “Logic mat dhoondna movie ka (Don’t find logic in this movie)”. Another user said, “Take disprin with you because you might need it”. There were a few users who loved watching Tu aa Main. “#TuYaaMain is a refreshing, youth-driven survival thriller that stands out for its bold concept and engaging execution. From the very beginning, the film pulls you into its world and maintains a steady grip on tension till the final act”, the viewer wrote.

The third user said, “#TuYaaMain is a refreshing blend of something new and different.”

#TuYaaMain is a weak remake of #ThePool. It had the potential to be a great movie, but it falls short due to the lacklustre writing. — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) February 12, 2026

#TuYaaMainReview – A Nail-Biting Thriller With Solid Performances Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐#TuYaaMain delivers a fresh spin on the survival thriller genre. With #AanandLRai and #VinodBhanushali backing a bold, youth-driven concept, the film feels distinctive. Director #BijoyNambiar… pic.twitter.com/agf6RpaxyU — Indian Box Office (@TradeBOC) February 12, 2026

#TuYaaMainReview ⭐⭐⭐⭐#TuYaaMain builds steadily in the first half and explodes into a nail-biting second half.#ShanayaKapoor and #AdarshGourav’s natural chemistry anchors the tension beautifully. Director Bijoy Nambiar’s sharp vision elevates the survival narrative as… pic.twitter.com/dcxMhAevMH — Siddharth Mathur (@TheSidMathur) February 12, 2026

