Tu Yaa Main’s Shanaya Kapoor breaks silence on ‘Star kid’ tag, ‘I still audition…’

Shanaya Kapoor shares her journey as an aspiring actor, opening up about working hard and attending auditions despite her Bollywood lineage. Insights ahead of her film Tu Yaa Main.

Shanaya Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut in 2025 with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, is all set to appear in her next film Tu Yaa Main. After her first film, she is eager to take on new challenges and showcase her growth as an actor with this upcoming thriller.

What did Shanaya Kapoor say about auditions?

While many discussions continue around her family background, Shanaya Kapoor shared that her acting journey remains a hard-earned process. “I still audition. I’m not in a position to just sit back and pick scripts,” she said. She also mentioned that she feels grateful whenever she lands a role that challenges her, highlighting her determination to improve and prove her talent with every project.

What Is Tu Yaa Main about?

Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller directed by Bejoy Nambiar that dives into the dark side of digital fame. Shanaya Kapoor plays Avani Shah, also known as Miss Vanity, a glamorous influencer, while Adarsh Gourav portrays Aalaa Flowpura, a street-smart creator. Their professional “love collab” gradually turns into real romance during a coastal trip to Konkan. But the trip takes a deadly turn when they get trapped in a defunct resort’s swimming pool with a lethal crocodile.

The film is inspired by the Thai thriller The Pool and references the cult- classic of Rekha, Rakesh Roshan and Kabir Bedi’s, Khoon Bhari Maang, blending social media satire with intense survival drama. Shanaya’s character, Avani, is a mix of charm and resilience, navigating a high-stakes situation while also exploring her personal growth.

How’s the buzz before its release?

Advance booking for Tu Yaa Main officially began on February 11, 2026. To build excitement, the makers released a quirky promotional video showing the crocodile “booking its own tickets” for the first show.

Despite facing competition from the simultaneous release of Shahid Kapoor’s O’Romeo, the film has already generated strong interest on BookMyShow, with over 52,000 users marking themselves as “interested”. Special early screenings were also organized in 10 major cities, including Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru, to generate word-of-mouth ahead of the Valentine’s Day weekend debut on February 13, 2026.

