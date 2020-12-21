Actors Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are back to entertain with a new song titled Mirchi Lagi Toh from their Christmas release Coolie No. 1. In one of the most anticipated songs from the film, the couple is seen dancing in a super energetic fashion on the tunes of the popular number that is one of the most loved hits of the ’90s, originally picturised on Govinda and Karisma Kapoor. Also Read - NCB Sends Notice to Karan Johar 3 Months After Manjinder Singh Sirsa's Complaint Over Alleged Drug Party Video

Varun and Sara create a beautiful Disney-like picture in the song as they match the steps to the quirky lyrics. Watch the video here: Also Read - Jug Jugg Jeeyo Shoot to Resume from Dec 19 as Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan Test Negative for COVID-19

Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Case: Phones of Rhea, Deepika, Sara, Shraddha Among 85 Gadgets Sent For Data Extraction by NCB

Dressed in colourful outfits, the couple fills the air with spice and sizzle and takes the audience to the same road-fun. However, the new version seems to be lacking in giving a true roadside vibe.

The Mumbai of the ’90s was strikingly different from today but it’s still known for its Vada Pav stalls, the Pani-Puri thelas and the local Bun-maska shops. A look at Sara-Varun’s video and one realises how polished it looks as compared to the original song that had all the local flavour of the Mumbai roadside life and wide-angle shots. One can not take away from how effortlessly energetic Karisma and Govinda looked in the original number as compared to Sara-Varun who share a plastic smile in the new version. It’s possible because the off-camera bonding between the two actors had improved after headlining many films together before Coolie No. 1 while this is the first time that Saraa and Varun have been paired together. Check out the original Mirchi Lagi song here and decide for yourself:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The rehashed version has only got additions in its music while the lyrics remain the same and the stunning voices of Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu also stay. The new song is created by Lilo George-DJ Chetas while the original was composed by Anand-Milind.

Coolie No.1, slated to hit Amazon Prime Video on December 25 is the remake of the 1994 classic with the same name. Both films are directed by David Dhawan. So which version of Tujhko Mirchi impressed you?