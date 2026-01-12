‘Tum ho cheap’: Mahhi Vij breaks silence on dating rumours, explains why daughter calls Nadim Nadz ‘Abba’ – Watch video

After years of being in the public eye, television actor Mahhi Vij has finally had enough of online speculation. Days after confirming her separation from Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi found herself at the centre of fresh rumours, this time, about her personal equation with longtime friend Nadim Nadz. What triggered it? A simple birthday post that quickly spiralled into unnecessary gossip.

How did the rumours begin?

The chatter started when Mahhi shared a birthday wish for Nadim on Instagram, calling him her “best friend” and ending the note with “I love you.” With comments turned off and emotions already high after news of her separation, social media users jumped to conclusions and began romantically linking the two.

Things escalated so quickly that actor Ankita Lokhande stepped in to defend Mahhi. She clarified that Nadim is a family-like figure, adding that Mahhi and Jay’s daughter Tara calls him “Abba,” a term chosen jointly by both parents.

What did Mahhi say in her video message?

On Sunday, January 11, Mahhi finally addressed the issue head-on in a video posted on Instagram. Clearly upset, she didn’t mince her words.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

“Nadim mera best friend hai aur hamesha mera best friend hi rahega. Mein 6 saal se… hamesha uske liye posts daal rahi hoon. 6 saal se Tara usko Abba bulati hai. Yeh Jay aur mera joint decision tha ki woh Abba bulayegi. Aapne Abba shabd ko ganda kar diya hai. Shame on you… Shame on you people for writing such shitty stuff about me and Nadim. It’s not just about me; itne saare log hain jo usse respect karte hain. Aap itne level tak gandagi mein jaa sakte ho.”

Mahhi went on to express how deeply hurt she felt by the comments and the mindset behind them.

“Hell is not far for you guys who are saying such things about me and for the person who is my heart, soul, and my everything. Agar aapko samaj nahi aa raha best friend kya hota hai, toh go to hell!”

She also made it clear that Nadim has always been close to Jay as well, stressing that there was never anything inappropriate.

“I will stand up for me; I will not let you guys… Tum ho cheap, but I will not allow you guys. F*ck you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahhi Vinod Vij (@mahhivij)

How did Jay Bhanushali react?

Jay Bhanushali stood firmly by Mahhi’s side. Re-sharing her video, he called the rumours “disgusting” and reminded people that their separation statement clearly said there was no villain involved.

“Our statement mentioned there is no villain, but still, people want to create a villain in our story. STOP IT.”

What’s next for Mahhi and Jay?

Mahhi and Jay, who got married in 2010, recently confirmed their separation after 15 years together. They continue to co-parent their three children, daughter Tara and foster kids Rajveer and Khushi.

For now, Mahhi’s message is loud and clear: friendships should not be dragged through filth, and personal boundaries deserve respect.