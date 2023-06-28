Home

Tum Kya Mile Song Review: Fans Worship Arijit Singh And Shreya Ghoshal, Say ‘Their Era Will Never End’ – Read Comments

Tum Kya Mile song from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has mesmerised the audience so much that they are all in awe of Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. Read the comments here.

Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh in stills from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (Photo: YouTube Video Screenshots)

Tum Kya Mile song: Karan Johar made the world look a little more romantic on Wednesday morning as he dropped the new song from his upcoming movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The romantic number sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal has gone viral now, attracting all kinds of reactions from viewers. While the grandeur of the song is appreciatory, the fans are mesmerised by the melodious voices of Arijit and Shreya.

Tum Kya Mile shows Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt swooning each other amid the snow-capped mountains of Kashmir. The couple looks delightful in their choicest designer outfits with long coats, chiffon sarees, exquisite jewellery, and everything else that you can associate with a Karan Johar directorial. As soon as the video was released on YouTube, the fans flocked to the comments section to highlight the magic of Arijit’s voice. One user wrote, “Arijit Singh’s voice is a oxygen for Bollywood songs and movie ❤😢 (sic).” Another user wrote, “India is blessed to have singers like Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal 😊 (sic). “That short part of SHREYA GHOSHAL is enough to melt our hearts ❤️ (sic),” wrote another user. Praising Arijit, a user wrote, “I never want Arijit’s era to end. He is the one who makes me feel like I am in a relationship even when I am single (sic).”

Tum Kya Mile is a perfect tribute to Yash Chopra’s style of romance where winds are blowing and it’s raining snow, where the heroine is fluttering the pallu of her chiffon saree, and the hero can’t wait to hold her into his arms, and where the melody is so special that it instantly transports you to the world of ishq vala love.

What are your thoughts on Tum Kya Mile? On the loop already!

