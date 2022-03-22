Actor and Bigg Boss contestant Gauahar Khan, who recently completed 20 years in the industry, recently opened up about the initial struggles she faced and revealed some of the shocking incidents of her life when she was replaced from her debut film. In her recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gauahar Khan felt “grateful” for her journey and recalled a few incidents that she can never forget in her life. There was a time when Gauahar had thought that she is not going in the right direction. The Begum Jaan and Tandav actor barely opens up about the cracks in her shield, and when she does, she said it all, “I don’t talk about the things that don’t make me feel grateful about the better things I had in my life. I like to be in a state of gratitude.”Also Read - 5 Reasons To Engross Yourself on Prime Video’s Psychological Thriller 'Bestseller'

Gauahar Khan continued, "There have been days when I had to travel in local trains in Mumbai, distributing my pictures. I signed my first film in 2003. The news was all over the place. I was so excited about it! (But soon) They kept hanging [up on] me, and then they just dropped me. The muhurat was done with someone else. Thank God, it wasn't my debut. I've had crazy experiences that I don't want to recollect. I'm never bitter about it though. I've had my struggling years, where I thought I'm not going in the right direction."

Talking about her dicussions with producers, Khan recalled, "I've had people who've said to me, 'You really think that koi producer tumhe welcome karega aur bolega tumhe leke picture banata hoon?', 'Tumhe kya lagta hai tum Madhuri Dixit ho?'"

She further shared, “Back then, there was this producer, he had produced the biggest blockbuster and a National Award-winning film. He took my date of birth and other information, saying that he doesn’t do anything without his panditji’s suggestions. I was called 10 days later only to be told, ‘You’ll never make it in the industry, you’ll never become an actress. Even if you do, you’ll only do shady and sidey roles’. I was just 22 then, but I still had confidence in myself, so I told him to watch me.”