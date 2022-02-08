Mumbai: Television actor Divyanka Tripathi expressed her sadness at the loss of legendary vocalist Lata Mangeshkar on Monday. The singer died on Sunday morning as a result of Covid-19 complications. Lata, who had been admitted for more than 28 days, died at the age of 92. Divyanka penned a deeply felt note on Twitter for the singer. It read, “You have left our nation in a void today Lata ji. Art historians will study your work and your songs will live for centuries to come. You were an era of musical evolution India saw from before independence till date, that has come to an end today.RIP Sushri Lata Mangeshkar ji.”Also Read - 'Lata Ji Treated Me Like Her Son, Encouraged Fresh Talent': Rahul Vaidya Remembers India's Nightingale | Exclusive

Also Read - On Her Death Bed, Lata Mangeshkar Developed A Special Bond With Her Doctor's 8-Year-Old

Her condolences post, however, did not go over well with one social media user. She was accused of copying her note by a certain user. "From where you copied these lines," a Twitter user responded to her tweet. On Monday, Divyanka responded, "Thanks for 'very indirectly' indicating that I write well. Tumhare tiraskaar mein meri tareef hai ((Your callous disregard is my compliment)!"

On Sunday evening, Lata was laid to rest with honours at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Several personalities paid homage to the legendary singer, including Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, and Rahul Vaidya. Among Lata Mangeshkar’s many accolades, she received three National Film Awards. Some of her most well-known songs include Aye Mere Vatan Ke Logon, Aayega Aaanewala, and Lag Ja Gale, among others.