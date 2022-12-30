Tunisha Sharma And Sheezan Khan Had ‘Heated Argument’ Before Her Death, Police Recover CCTV Footage

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan had a 'heated argument' before her death as per the CCTV footage recovered by Waliv Police.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case has led to many shocking revelations. Once again there are heated television debates and internet is divided over the dark side of showbiz. What started as mere polarized trolling on social media had now witnessed many horrific claims made by the late actress’s mother. Waliv Police, who is thoroughly investigating the case has disclosed many facts related to the ongoing probe. After recovering a note from Tunisha’s room six days after her death, the police officials disclosed that she had an argument with Sheezan Khan before her death. Sheezan was the late actress’s co-star from Alia Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul, who broke up with her few days prior to her death. The duo was in a relationship and Tunisha was saddened after her break-up with Sheezan.

WALIV POLICE CCTV FOOTAGE OF ARGUMENT BETWEEN TUNISHA AND SHEEZAN

As reported by ANI, the Waliv Police stated that, “A heated argument had occurred between Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan before her death. Police have recovered the CCTV footage of the time when the argument happened.” The police had also told the court that right before the incident took place, Tunisha and Sheezan had a 15-minute-long conversation in the makeup room that made both of them agitated. The court was also informed about the 250 pages of WhatsApp chats between the two that the police are probing.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOTHER ACCUSES SHEEZAN KHAN OF PHYSICALLY ABUSING HER DAUGHTER

Tunisha’s mother Vanita had recently accused Sheezan of forcing his religious beliefs on Tunisha and also physically abusing her. Vanita also alleged that Sheezan used to consume drugs. The Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actor is currently under judicial custody on charges of abetment to suicide.

More details on the investigation are awaited. Watch this space for all the latest updates in the case!

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.