Tunisha Sharma And Sheezan Khan’s Breakup Was Mutual: Sister Falaq Naaz Clarifies Her Statement From Press Conference

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan’s relationship became a topic of discussion at news debates and among netizens. While social media trials and arguments are at the peak, there have been many shocking revelations connected to the case. After Tunisha’s mother accused Sheezan of forcing his faith on her, the latter’s sister denied the allegations at a press conference. Sheezan’s lawyer also alleged that the late actor’s mother once tried to strangle her. Now, one of the statements made by Sheezan’s sister Falaq Naaz has been misinterpreted. Falaq clarified the same in an Instagram video.

FALAQ NAAZ SAYS SHEEZAN KHAN AND TUNISHA SHARMA MUTUALLY BROKE UP

Falaq said, My words have been misinterpreted. Again, I am clarifying it again as I said it in the beginning of press conference that break up happened on a positive note. Both decided on a mutually agreed upon note to focus on their careers first. This is a WhatsApp chat and is kept as evidence with the police. Mark my words, the breakup didn’t happen on a negative note.”

SHEEZAN KHAN’S SISTERS DENY TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOTHERS ALLEGATIONS

Sheezan’s sisters denied all the allegations against him including love jihad, consuming drugs, and abusing Tunisha during their relationship. Sheezan is currently under judicial custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. On Sunday, his lawyer hinted at the actor being at risk of suicide himself. In a video that’s going viral on social media, Sheezan’s lawyer reveals that they have appealed about providing counselling to the actor with security so as to desist him from taking any drastic step.

Sheezan And Tunisha worked together in the television series Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

