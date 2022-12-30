Tunisha Sharma Could be Murdered: Mom Vanita Sharma Makes Explosive Claims

Tunisha Sharma's mother, Vanita Sharma addressed the media on Friday and made many new statements against Sheezan Khan who has been accused of abetment of suicide.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma on Friday addressed the media and talked about her daughter’s suicide case. She made fresh claims in the case and spoke against Tunisha’s co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan who is under judicial custody after being accused of abetting her suicide. While speaking to the media, Tunisha’s mom said this could not be suicide but a murder.

As quoted by the news agency ANI, Vanita Sharma questioned how Sheezan behaved when Tunisha was found dead on the sets of their show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. She said, “Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This can also be a murder… Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well (sic).”

SHEEZAN CONSUMED DRUGS ON SETS: TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOM

She further claimed that Sheezan was slowly influencing Tunisha’s life choices and beliefs. Vanita said, “Tunisha informed me that Sheezan used to consume drugs on the sets. There were changes in Tunisha’s behaviour. Sheezan forced her to follow Islam. She also posted on her Instagram that morning but what happened after that, we have no idea (sic).”

SHEEZAN SLAPPED TUNISHA: MOM VANITA SHARMA

Sheezan was arrested on Sunday, December 25 by the Mumbai Police in the case after Tunisha’s mom filed a complaint against him. On Wednesday, the court extended his judicial custody for two more days. In her latest statement, Tunisha’s mom said she would not rest until Sheezan is punished by the law for hurting her late daughter. “I will not sit quietly until Sheezan is punished. Tunisha checked his phone once & found that he was cheating on her. On questioning Sheezan, he slapped her. My daughter had no disease. I will not spare Sheezan. My daughter has gone, I’m alone now,” she said.

Tunisha had made Instagram posts five hours before she was found dead on the sets. She was playing the role of Shezaadi Meriam on the SAB TV show while Sheezan was essaying the character of Ali Baba. The two met on the sets and fell in love with each other. In a video that went viral recently, Sheezan could be seen carrying Tunisha in his arms and rushing to the hospital with two more men. In his statement to the media, the doctor who examined Tunisha when she was brought to the hospital, said Sheezan was crying inconsolably and was asking him to help the girl.

Tunisha was just 20 when she breathed her last. May her soul rest in peace!

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.