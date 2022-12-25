Tunisha Sharma’s Co-star And Rumoured Boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan Arrested Under Section 306 of IPC

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Latest Update: TV actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Mohammed Khan was arrested after a case of the abetment to suicide was registered against him, Waliv Police said in the early hours of Sunday. The case has been registered under Section 306 of the IPC (Attempt to murder.—Whoever does any act with such intention or knowledge, and under such circumstances that, if he by that act caused death, he would be guilty of murder, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to ten years, and shall also be liable to fine).

Police’s statement in Tunisha Sharma Death by Suicide Case

The police officials have said that they will investigate the matter from the angle of both murder and suicide. This comes after Tunisha Sharma allegedly died by suicide on the sets of a TV serial on Saturday, December 24. The police said in a statement, “TV actress Tunisha Sharma death case | Waliv police arrested actress Tunisha Sharma’s co-star Sheezan Khan by registering a case of abetment to suicide. Police registered a case under section 306 of IPC. Khan will be presented in court on Monday.”

Earlier, according to Waliv Police, they received information that after the tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found that she had allegedly hanged herself. Police conducted an investigation on the spot and said that there was no suicide note recovered while adding that the reason for the suicide is not yet clear. People present on the sets of the serial the actress was last working on, claimed that she had died by suicide.

Tunisha Sharma made her acting debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap. She also worked in shows like Ishq Subhan Allah, Gabbar Poonchwala, Sher-e-Punjab: Maharaja Ranjit Singh, and Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat. She also appeared in Bollywood movies including Fitoor, Baar Baar Dekho, Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh, and Dabangg 3.