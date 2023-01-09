‘Tunisha Sharma’s Family Wants to Sensationalise The Matter’: Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Speaks After Fresh Allegations

Sheezan Khan's lawyer spoke to the media and denied all the new allegations levelled by Tunisha Sharma's mother against his client. He said the late actor's family is lying to the court and trying to 'sensationalise' the matter.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer says he’s being framed and the entire matter is being ‘sensationalised’ a day after Tunisha Sharma’s mother made new allegations against the actor. Speaking to the media on Monday, Sheezan’s lawyer alleged that Tunisha’s family is lying to the court and is trying to take ‘undue advantage’ of the situation by talking to news channels.

As reported by Times of India, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra denied all the allegations against him made by Tunisha’s family. He said the late actor’s family is ‘manipulating’ facts. “All these allegations levelled are studiedly false, baseless, manipulated and misleading and they (Tunisha’s side) who lied before the court stating we are in Chandigarh and High Court, are setting a narrative being in the public domain by visiting the studio to studio of all leading media channels, that too before bail hearing to cover up the lacunae as we have exposed them in our bail application and nothing more,” he said.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S FAMILY TAKING UNDUE ADVANTAGE OF SITUATION: SHEEZAN KHAN’S LAWYER

Shailendra added that they are ready to answer everything in court. “They just want to sensationalise the whole matter to take undue advantage and that’s about it. Let them come before the court and we will respond befittingly,” he said.

On Sunday, Tunisha’s mother spoke to Aaj Tak and alleged that her daughter was ‘being forced to take drugs’. She also hinted at Tunisha being murdered and alleged that Sheezan took her to a hospital that was far from the sets and not where they could have reached in five minutes.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOM SAYS ‘IT COULD BE MURDER’

News agency ANI quoted her as saying, “It could be murder instead of suicide because Sheezan took Tunisha to a hospital far away from the studio, whereas the hospital was just 5 minutes away from the studio. But he did not take her there. There should be an inquiry as to what happened between Tunisha and Sheezan in those 15-20 minutes. Only then the truth will come out. Had Sheezan taken Tunisha to the nearest hospital, Tunisha would have been with us today because she was still breathing (sic).”

Sheezan is currently under judicial custody after Tunisha’s mother filed a complaint against him alleging abetment to suicide. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on December 24. She was 20 when she breathed her last.