Tunisha Sharma Fans Get Extremely Aggressive on Sheezan Khan’s Social Media Posts, Check Comments

Tunisha Sharma's fans are angry at Sheezan Khan, post rude comments on his profile. Check here

Tunisha Sharma Death by Suicide: The news of Tunisha Sharma’s sudden demise comes as a shock to TV industry and her fans. Tunisha was found hanging at her show’s set in Mumbai on Saturday, December 24. She committed suicide in the washroom of a makeup room on the sets of his TV serial. The police reached the spot for further investigation and arrested her co-star and rumoured boyfriend Sheezan Khan. The news of Tunisha’s suicide has left the actress’ fans heartbroken. Many Tunisha Sharma fans have taken to their Twitter and Instagram handles in order to express their grief over their favourite actress’ demise. Not only this, the true fans got extremely aggressive on Sheezan and slammed him on the comment section of his old posts.

Check comments from angry fans of Tunisha Sharma

One of the fans wrote on Sheezan’s post, “Hinduu girls ek or love jihaad ka sikhar Hui…pahle use pregnant kiya fir ladki ne shadi ke liye kaha to mana kar diya…uski ijatt tar tar barbaad kar di isi ne uski jaan le li😢😢😢 ab to samjho ladkiyo ye log nhi shudrate”. Another wrote, “Saale apni gf ko maar diya ..Double faces man😡😡”

Shocking News 😭😭. She was in relationship with her co-actor Sheezan Khan. And she has taken this step on the set of the serial. This should be investigated. (मेरा अब्दुल ऐसा नहीं हैं)🤦‍♂️#TunishaSharmaDeath #TunishaSharmaSuicide#SheezanKhan#TunishaSharma pic.twitter.com/NojbbXHDOh — संजीव झा (@jhasanjeev95) December 24, 2022

All suicides are a kind of murder. At least one culprit is there to push someone towards death.

सारे अब्दुल एक है चाहे वो तुनीषा का हो या #Shraddha का#SheezanKhan#TunishaSharma — SHYAM JHA (@JhaDop) December 24, 2022

Talking about Tunisha, she was just 20-years-old. Born on 4 January 2002 in Chandigarh, Tunisha was fond of acting since childhood. When she was only 14 years old, she was selected for the TV serial Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, in which she played the role of Princess Chandkanwar. In the same year, Tunisha also played the role of Princess Ahankara in the TV serial named Chakraborty Ashok Samrat.