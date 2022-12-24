Tunisha Sharma’s Last Instagram Story: TV Actress Shared BTS Video of Makeup 5 Hours Before Death

Tunisha Sharma shared an Instagram story just six hours before her death. The 20-year-old was allegedly found hanging on the sets of her SAB TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Tunisha Sharma’s Last Instagram Story: Actor Tunisha Sharma was found dead on the sets of her TV show on Saturday, December 24, 2022. She was 20. Six hours before her death, Tunisha took to social media to drop an Instagram post and also updated her Instagram stories with a glimpse of her look from the show.

Tunisha, who was playing the role of Shezaadi Meriam in the SAB TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul, made an inspirational post on Instagram. She dropped a photo of herself dressed in her character, and wrote, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop (sic)”

Right around the same time, she took to her Instagram stories and shared a short clip of her BTS from the sets of the show. She could be seen sitting on the chair while her makeup artiste and the hairstylist were seen doing their work.

#TunishaSharma’s last Instagram story was 5 hours before she committed suicide. The video is from her TV set.#TunishaSharmadeath #Suicide pic.twitter.com/52XcD71pDB — Kritika vaid (@KritikaVaid91) December 24, 2022

While the Mumbai police are still investigating the case from all angles, they have mentioned that prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. Tunisha reportedly took a break from the shoot and went inside her makeup room. She was then reportedly found hanging in the bathroom. Her co-stars and other people on the sets are being questioned in the case.

May her soul rest in peace!