Home

Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma’s Mom Vanita Not Keeping Well, Admitted to Hospital Twice

Tunisha Sharma’s Mom Vanita Not Keeping Well, Admitted to Hospital Twice

Tunisha Sharma's mom Vanita Sharma keeps asking about her. The late actor's uncle reveals how the family is struggling with a tough phase and praying for Vanita's better health every day.

Tunisha Sharma's Mom Vanita Not Keeping Well, Admitted to Hospital Twice

Tunisha Sharma’s mom health worsens: Late actor Tunisha Sharma’s mother Vanita Sharma has not been keeping well for a few weeks. She is currently in Chandigarh with her brother’s family but her health is deteriorating, revealed her brother, Pawan Sharma. Speaking to ETimes, Sharma said she is under a doctor’s observation ever since Tunisha passed away but now, her health is worst. The late actor’s uncle said she keeps forgetting that Tunisha has passed away.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOM KEEPS ASKING IF SHE HAS RETURNED FROM WORK

He said, “My sister still keeps asking ‘Is Tunisha on her way home from the set? Has the backup happened?’. She is not keeping well. Twice she was admitted to the hospital, owing to high-stress levels. The first time, the doctors let her go home after a day. But back home, her health deteriorated and she had to be admitted again.” He added that she’s unable to cope with the loss and has started taking sleeping pills, prescribed by the doctors. “Even yesterday, she was on drip at home. She has to take two sleeping pills every night. We are very scared about her well-being,” he said.

You may like to read

Pawan Sharma, who has been constantly reporting to the media about Shehzaan Khan’s case also said Tunisha’s mother wasn’t supposed to know about his bail. On December 25, a day after the young actor died of suicide on the sets of her TV show, her co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai police on the allegations of abetment to suicide. He was granted bail on Monday. Speaking about the same, Sharma said, “We avoid giving her access to phones and TV. We didn’t want the ‘Shezaan out on bail’ news to reach her but somehow she laid her hands on the phone and happened to read it. It disturbed her all the more.”

TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOM KNOWS ABOUT SHEEZAN KHAN’S BAIL

Tunisha’s family also tries to protect her mom from the inquisitive media. Her uncle said they are careful about her facing the camera and not meeting anyone who would talk about her daughter’s suicide. “We also avoid her from being in Mumbai as all her recent memories with Tunisha start rolling back and then it gets tough for her. But we will bring her here if and when she is required for any legal matter. Right now, she is staying with our elder brother and his wife; her father (Tunisha’s maternal grandfather) was also very close to Tunisha stays with them in Chandigarh. Staying with people around at this stage is better,” he explained.

Tunisha, who was 20 when she took her last breath, ended her life on the sets of the Sab TV show ‘Ali Baba: Daastan-e-Kabul’. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members but the doctors declared her dead. Later, her mother filed a police complaint against Sheezan and he was taken under judicial custody. Sheezan’s sisters often talked to the media and claimed that Tunisha was struggling with depression and didn’t share a good relationship with her mother.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on the Tunisha Sharma death case!

Dial-up, speak and share if you are struggling with any mental issues.

Remember, you are not alone.

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.