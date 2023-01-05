Tunisha Sharma Says ‘Main Yahi Hu Aapke Paas’ in Old WhatsApp Chat With Sheezan Khan’s Mother – See Viral Pics

Sheezan Khan's mother shares a screenshot of an old WhatsApp chat with Tunisha Sharma on her 21st birth anniversary. Here's what it reads like.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s mother on Wednesday shared a screenshot of her old WhatsApp chat with Tunisha Sharma who died on December 24. The chat was shared to express how the late actor was troubled in her personal life and would often confide in Sheezan’s mother for comfort. The actor’s mother, Kehkeshan shared a big note alongside the screenshot remembering Tunisha on what would have been her 21st birthday on January 4.

The chat shows Tunisha telling Sheezan’s mother that everything will be fine. She tells her that when nobody is supporting her, she knows she and ‘Aapi’ (Sheezan’s sister) are there for her. “Jab mere saath koi nahi khada mujhe pata hai aap or aapi hamesha khade rahoge. Bahot pyaar karti hun aap dono se. Fikra na karein, sab theek hoga. Main yahi hu aapke paas (sic).”

In response to her emotional message, Sheezan’s mother writes, “tum hamesha khush raho beta, tumhari health sahi rahe bus ameen (You just stay happy always. May you stay healthy).” In the caption of her Instagram post, she talks about making Tunisha feel special on her birthday and planning a grand surprise for her on a special day. She writes, “hum tujhe is baar waisa hi birthday surprise dena chahte te jaisa tune apne daddy ke saath manaya tha… jis birthday ko tu miss karti thi… (we wanted to give you the kind of birthday that you had always wished for, the kind of birthday you celebrated with your father, the kind of birthday you would miss (sic).”

In the part of her caption, Sheezan’s mother also recalls how Tunisha was apologising to her constantly before her death. “jane se pehle us din tune mujhe itni baar sorry kyu bola ab samajh me aya… (Now it’s clear why you said sorry so many times that day),” she writes.

On Monday, Sheezan’s family members including his mom denied all the allegations against him in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. They revealed that the late actor was depressed because of her strained relationship with her mother and one Sanjeev Kaushal who would control her financial and family decisions. The family members said Sheezan and Tunisha broke up a few days before her death but that was a mutual decision and things were fine after that until Tunisha decided to end her life on the sets of their show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Sheezan is currently under judicial custody after Tunisha’s mom accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. He was also one of the first people who rushed Tunisha to the hospital when she was found dead on the sets of the show. He was constantly weeping and requesting the officials to help her, said the doctors in their statement to the police. Tunisha was 20 when she breathed her last. May her soul rest in peace!

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.