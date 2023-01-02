Tunisha Sharma Showed Picture of Hangman’s Knot to Sheezan Khan And Parth a Day Before Suicide: Lawyer Reveals All

Sheezan Khan's lawyer reveals that Tunisha Sharma was contemplating suicide for a long time and just a day before her death, she even showed a picture of a hangman's knot to her co-stars including Sheezan.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Update: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer on Monday revealed that Tunisha Sharma was contemplating suicide for a long time. While addressing the media in a press conference, he said the late actor had shown a picture of a hangman’s knot to her co-stars Parth and Sheezan Khan on the sets of the show a day before ending her life.

TUNISHA SHARMA WAS CONTEMPLATING SUICIDE FOR A LONG TIME

“Tunisha went to Parth and Sheezan was also present there. She told him that she wanted to show him something but feared that he would get angry at her. She then took out her phone and showed a picture of a hangman’s knot to Parth and Sheezan. This happened on December 23rd, a day before she died by suicide on the sets. When the incident happened, Parth and Sheezan tried to talk her out of it and she ended the conversation by saying she wasn’t thinking of taking any drastic step and that it was just a picture. Later, Sheezan had a discussion with Parth and they informed Tunisha’s mother and insisted she comes on the sets. She was told everything about the incident and the team also got her to talk to Tunisha and sort out their differences,” the lawyer narrated.

Sheezan’s lawyer added that Tunisha’s mother was informed about the incident and her mental state, and despite that, she chose to leave her alone. He said the late actor had been living away from her mother for the last three-four days and she did the same even on December 23rd after the incident came to light.

Tunisha Sharma was found hanging in the bathroom of her makeup room on the sets of the show. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members of the show where the doctors declared her dead. Tunisha was 20 years old. Sheezan is currently under judicial custody after her mom accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide.

In the same press conference, Sheezan’s sisters denied all the allegations against him including love jihad, consuming drugs, and abusing Tunisha during their relationship.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.