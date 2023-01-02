Tunisha Sharma Sobs Like a Child in Alleged Phone Call With Sheezan Khan’s Mother – Check Viral Audio

An alleged phone call between Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan's mother is going viral online in which the woman who is believed to be Tunisha is seen breaking down. We can't prove the authenticity of the audio.

Tunisha Sharma’s Phone Call: An alleged phone call between Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan’s mother is going viral on social media. Many believe that it is Tunisha’s voice on the call as she breaks down talking to someone she addresses as ‘Amma’. The recording was first shared by Times of India on their social media handles after which many users claimed that it is Tunisha who is heard sobbing like a child on the call while opening her heart to Sheezan’s mother.

In the alleged call, a woman who is believed to be Tunisha is heard saying, “Aap mere liye bahut mainey rakhte ho, Amma. Bahut zyada, aap jaante bhi nahi ho. Isliye aapse har baat share karne ka mann karta hai. Isliye mere zehen mein jo bhi hoga, main aapko bataungi. Lekin, pata nahi, pata nahi, mujhe khud nahi pata mujhe kya ho raha hai (You are very dear to me, Amma. You don’t even know how much you mean to me. That is the reason I want to share everything with you. I will tell you everything that’s in my heart. But, I don’t know what’s happening to me now).”

While we cannot confirm the authenticity of the call recording, several social media users believe it is devastated and confused Tunisha who’s trying to seek solace while speaking to Sheezan’s mother.

The recording was released online after Sheezan’s family members organised a press conference and denied all the allegations made by Tunisha’s mother against him. While interacting with the media, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra claimed that Tunisha was disturbed due to her differences with her mother. He hinted that her life and finances were being controlled by his uncle Sanjeev Kaushal whose relationship with her and her mother Vanita Sharma is not identified.

TUNISHA SHARMA WAS CONTROLLED BY SANJEEV SHARMA AND HER MOTHER, SAYS SHEEZAN KHAN’S LAWYER

The lawyer talked about an incident when Tunisha’s mother even strangled her after she refused to move to Chandigarh with her and Sanjeev. He also said he confided about the incident with her director and co-star. The lawyer added that a day before her suicide, Tunisha came to her co-stars Parth and Sheezan and showed them a picture of a hangman’s knot in her phone. That left them baffled and they immediately contacted Tunisha’s mother who was also brought on the sets of the show to be informed about Tunisha’s mental state.

Sheezan is currently under judicial custody after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide. Tunisha died on December 24, Saturday on the sets of SAB TV’s show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. She was 20.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.