Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide: Was She Dating Co-Star Sheezan From SAB TV Show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul?

Tunisha Sharma's Suicide: The 20-year-old TV actress was found hanging on the sets of her TV show. She was reportedly dating her co-star Mohammed Sheezan who plays the role of Ali Baba.

Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide: Actor Tunisha Sharma was found hanging on the sets of her TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on Saturday, December 24. The 20-year-old actor reportedly took a break from the shoot and went to the makeup room. People on the sets later discovered her body inside the bathroom. The actor was reportedly dating her co-star from the set – Mohammed Sheezan.

Tunisha and Sheezaan met on the sets of the SAB TV show where they started to develop feelings for each other. The young actor was reportedly dating someone else before. However, Sheezan and Tunisha came closer as their chemistry began to impress the audience. While Sheezan plays the role of Ali Baba in the popular show, Tunisha essayed the character of Shezaadi Meriam.

WERE TUNISHA SHARMA AND MOHAMMED SHEEZAN DATING?

A look at Tunisha’s Instagram profile also hints at her dating Sheezan. On November 19, she shared a behind-the-sets photo of herself and Sheezan in which he could be seen lifting her up. In the caption of her post, Tunisha wrote a beautiful note praising the qualities of Sheezan. Her note read, “Verified

Happy International Men’s Day to the Man who lifts me up just like this! The most hardworking, passionate, wildly enthusiastic, and the most beautiful Man in my life! You don’t know what you are and that’s the most beautiful part. @sheezan9🌹 It’s time to recognize and honour the contributions and sacrifices that a man makes for his family and society! Happy International Men’s Day to all the amazing men out there!💪🏻❤️ (sic).”

Earlier, on his birthday in September, Tunisha made another post. She dropped a happy picture of herself posing with Sheezan in which both of them could be seen laughing their hearts out while lying on the ground, dressed like their characters. Tunisha called Sheezan ‘love’ in the caption of the post. Check it out here:

Neither Tunisha nor Sheezan ever spoke about their relationship in the media. However, their fans always wished to see them together. Their romantic on-screen chemistry had won many hearts already. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are still investigating the case. In an official statement, they mentioned that the probe is on from all angles, however, prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide.

May her soul rest in peace!