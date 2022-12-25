Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress’s Uncle Alleges ‘Sheezan Khan Was in Touch With Many Girls’

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Actress's maternal uncle has alleged that Sheezan Khan was in touch with other girls in-spite of being in a relationship with Tunisha.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s unfortunate death has come up with many shocking revelations. As the late actor’s suicide is being probed by the Mumbai police, her kin recently alleged that Tunisha’s ex cheated on her. As per recent reports, Sheezan Khan and the Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul actress broke up 15 days prior to her suicide. Tunisha’s maternal uncle Pawan Sharma said that the family was in deep remorse and shock, as reported by ANI. Zeeshan has been taken into police custody by Mumbai police for four days. Tunisha’s last rites will be performed on December 27.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S UNCLE REVEALS SHE HAD AN ANXIETY ATTACK

Pawan, in his interaction with ANI said, “We cannot believe that Tunisha is no more. She used to live with her mother in the Indraprastha building on Mira Road. She used to look after everything. We have full faith in the police. Whoever is the accused, should be punished.” He further added, “Even after being in a relationship with Tunisha and living together, Sheezan used to keep in touch with many girls. This left Tunisha stressed and in depression. On December 16, Tunisha came to know that Sheezan was cheating on her and after this, she had an anxiety attack. Tunisha’s mother also spoke to Sheezan and asked why he came so close and then left Tunisha suddenly when he was not serious. This was not right.”

Tunisha had made her debut with Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap as a teenager. She also played Katrina Kaif’s younger version in movies like Fitoor and Baar Baar Dekho.

