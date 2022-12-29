Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Late Actress’s Mother Alleges Sheezan Khan Was on Drugs

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: The late actress's mother alleged that 'Alia Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul' actor Sheezan Khan was on drugs.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case is unravelling many unknown mysteries. Internet is heated up with netizens divided over the dark side of showbiz. While a section believes we should wait for the police investigation and judicial proceedings. Others are outraged over the rising cases of suicide among Indian celebs. There has been a lot of cancel culture and online hate against the entertainment world ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, Tunisha’s mother has alleged that her ex and Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul co-star Sheezan Khan used to ‘consume drugs’.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOTHER ALLEGES SHEEZAN KHAN WAS ON DRUGS

Recently the Waliv Police had summoned Tunisha’s mother Vanita, her uncle Pawan Sharma and her driver to record their statements in connection to the investigation. The late actress’s mother and uncle had earlier accused Sheezan of having relations with many girls. Now, as reported by ANI, told that Sheezan “used to consume drugs”. Though she had no idea for how long he was into drugs. Pawan had revealed previously that Tunisha’s lifestyle and behaviour had changed while she was dating Sheezan. According to him, she even started wearing a ‘hijab’ (a headscarf worn by Muslim women).

Tunisha was found dead on Saturday, December 24 on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

