Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Files Complaint Against Sheezan Khan – Here’s The Full Complaint

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Latest News: Popular TV actress Tunisha Sharma, 20, was found hanging on the set of her latest show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul’s washroom. She died by suicide on Saturday, December 24 in Mumbai. There are several reasons of suicide that has come forward, though Tunisha Sharma’s mother claimed that the actress allegedly committed suicide as she was upset in connection with her relationship affair with co-star Sheezan Khan who works in the same show, her co-star in the serial Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul.

ACP Chandrakant Jadhav who is closely working on Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case, spoke to the reporters and confirmed the actress’ mother has filed a complaint against Sheezan Khan.

On December 13, Sheezan took to his social media to share a picture with Tunisha where he wrote, “Don’t Look Back!!” The photo is from their Ali Baba set.

On December 9, Tunisha celebrated her friend Falaq Naazz’s birthday with Sheezan Khan. Here’s a look at the post:

Who is Sheezan Mohammed Khan?

Sheezan Mohammed Khan is a TV actor, who is best known as young Akbar/Sultan Murad Mirza in Jodha Akbar and now as Ali Baba in Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. He was born on 9 September 1994 and started his acting career in 2013 with the historical drama Jodha Akbar.