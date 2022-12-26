Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s Family BREAKS SILENCE After His Arrest

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Official Statement to Media from Sheezan Khan's sisters, Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz and family

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: It’s been over 24 hours since Sheezan Khan’s arrest in connection with Tunisha Sharma suicide case. His family has now broken the silence after the arrest of Sheezan. On Monday, Sheezan’s sisters Shafaq Naaz, Falaq Naaz shared a statement and urged everyone to respect their privacy. As Sheezan is cooperating with the police officials, they have full faith in the judiciary system. His sisters also made it clear that they will speak when the ‘time is right’. “To everyone who’s been trying to reach out to us for a statement on the case- please allow our family privacy in this grave situation. It’s upsetting to see the members of the media constantly calling us and even standing below our apartment buildings. We have full faith in the Indian judiciary system, and Sheezan is cooperating with the Mumbai police through all the procedures. We will talk about this when the time is right, but for now, please allow us the privacy which our family deserves right now,” a joint statement by Sheezan Khan’s sisters, Shafaq Naaz and Falaq Naaz read.

Sheezan Khan’s sister reached Waliv police station on Monday. She was called by police in connection with the investigation into the television actor’s death. Falak Naaz Khan was accompanied by two other women as she arrived at the Waliv police station.

Earlier on Monday, Sheezan reportedly told police he was “so disturbed by the fallout of the gory murder of (Mumbai girl) Shraddha Walkar” allegedly by her live-in partner that he decided to end their relationship, sources said on Monday. On his first day in police custody, Sheezan also told Waliv police he wanted to call off the relationship with the television actor as she belonged to a different community and was significantly younger than himself.

According to sources, Sheezan, during interrogation, further revealed that Tunisha had earlier attempted suicide after they broke up.

“Tunisha tried to commit suicide earlier but I saved her and told Tunisha’s mother to take special care of her,” a police source quoted Sheezan as saying.

Tunisha and Sheezan broke up a fortnight before she was found dead inside a toilet on the set of her television show on December 24.