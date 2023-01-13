Home

Entertainment

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s Bail Rejected, His Family Moves High Court

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sheezan Khan’s bail plea has been rejected by Mumbai court and His lawyer is willing to take the case to High Court.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case investigation has become a topic of debate at TV news channels and social media. From heated discussions to polarization attempts by online trolls and politicians have added fuel to fire. The Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress’s ex-boyfriend and co-star Sheezan Khan is currently in judicial custody. Today, his bail plea was once again rejected by a Mumbai court. Sheezan was arrested on charges of abetment of suicide on the bases of confession and allegations made by Tunisha’s mother Vanita. The actor’s lawyer said that they would definitely appeal to the High Court and Supreme Court if needed.

SHEEZAN KHAN’S LAWYER PREPARED TO MOVE TO HIGH COURT

As reported by TOI, Advocate Tarun Sharma said, “When Sheezan was arrested on 24th December, they started with different theories of fake chacha, fake mama, fake mother and then they got in Ali. This was rejected by the court today. They wanted to tarnish the family’s image and not let them get any support from the media or police. Court observed that they had no evidence for their arguments.” When quizzed about appealing to the High Court, he stated, “I am prepared to take the case even till the Supreme Court.”

TUNISHA SHARMA’S FAMILY WILLING TO TAKE THE CASE TO SUPREME COURT IF NEEDED

Tunisha’s maternal uncle opined, “To get Tunisha justice, we’d go to not just the High Court but also the Supreme Court. Ali’s statements have been taken by the investigative agencies. It’s clear that he was just a friend. She had met him in December 2 to 3 times. I would not like to get into the details. The investigative agencies have all the details about who talked in the last 15 minutes to her and before that. Sheezan was with Tunisha for the last 35 minutes and it has been made clear by the investigation agencies to the court. So there’s no use of mentioning Ali’s name.” He further added, “From the first day, Sheezan has been changing his statements. Sometimes he forgets passwords, then he cites different reasons for break-up, he also refers to the Shraddha Aftab case. His bail has been rejected on the grounds of him manipulating witnesses and destroying evidence.”

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint. The actor is under judicial custody ever since.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.