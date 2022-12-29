Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sofiya Hayat Slams Makers of Ali Baba, Says ‘Kids Can be Easily Manipulated Sexually’

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Sofiya Hayat recently slammed the makers of 'Ali Baba: Daastaan-E-Kabul' for being silent on the late actress's death case.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide case has left the entertainment industry numb and sparked a socio-political debate on social media and news channel. Apart from polarizing the narrative of inter-faith relationship between two exes. Internet is also leading to a lot of hate mongering and misinformation. Tunisha’s ex Sheezan Khan, who is a suspect in the ongoing investigation, recently got the support of Urfi Javed. For the unversed, Sheezan broke-up with Tunisha few days prior to her death. Now, singer Sofiya Hayat has slammed the makers of Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul for their silence.

SOFIYA HAYAT ALLEGES YOUNG ACTRESSES ARE SEXUALLY MANIPULATED

In an interaction with ETimes, Sofiya said, “It is sad when you read about young actors killing themselves just because of failed relationships. I seriously feel makers are the culprit in these cases. They hire young actresses and cast them opposite men who are much older and make them romance in their projects.” She also stated that ‘kids’ could be easily manipulated and get ‘sexually’ involved with older men. The singer opined that the young actors are convinced that ‘sexual intimacy is the norm in the industry’.

SOFIYA HAYAT SLAMS ALI BABA: DAASTAAN-E-KABUL MAKERS

Sofiya further added, “Why are the makers of the show silent, and why has no proper statement been released on the case by them? Money is the supremacy, and with that, controversial suicide cases are closed before full investigation, as has happened in past. Can actors rise up enough to stop this from happening in the future? People in senior positions can easily pay off police etc.”

Tunisha was found dead on Saturday, December 24 on the sets of her show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

