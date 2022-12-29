Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide: Close Friend Shivin Narang Remembers ‘The Girl Everybody Loved’

Tunisha Sharma's Suicide: Actor Shivin Narang, who worked with her on the TV show 'Internet Wala Love' remembers his friend. He recalls the time they spent together on the sets and how he can't believe she's gone.

Tunisha Sharma’s Suicide: Actor Shivin Narang, who worked with Tunisha Sharma on the TV show Internet Wala Love, recalls the time spent with the late actor. In his latest interview, he reveals that the 20-year-old was the most loved person on the sets of their show and she would always bring a certain chirpiness with her on the sets. Shivin was one of the celebrities who were present at the crematorium to bid their final goodbye to the actor. Speaking to the news agency IANS now, he said he still can’t believe she’s gone.

TUNISHA SHARMA WOULD PRANK WITH EVERYONE ON THE SETS: SHIVIN NARANG

Shivin added that he regrets the day Tunisha died because he couldn’t meet her following the postponement of their shoot. He said, “I still remember we were looking for a new face for our show ‘Internet Wala Love’, and there I met Tunisha. We did a few scenes together in the beginning and from then on, it was like magic. It was her first show as the lead. But she was so good at her work, had natural talent, and was a fast learner. We shared a lot of memories and had a lot of fun on the sets. We both used to do a lot of pranks with people on the sets.”

I SHARE A GREAT BOND WITH TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOM VANITA: SHIVIN NARANG

The Rudra Roy and Beyhadh 2 actor got emotional and recalled their lunchtime from the sets of their show. He said, “It was really fun to be with her. She was so cheerful. From having lunch together every day to sharing all the happy and sad moments together… She was the kid on the sets whom everyone used to love.” Shivin revealed that he always shared a great bond with Tunisha’s mother Vanita Sharma and it now troubles him to see her all devastated. The actor remembered how she would cook and send food for him on the sets of Internet Wala Love.

“Later also after the show, we were in touch, especially her mom Vanita aunty and I shared a great bond. She used to cook for us every day,” he said. Shivin added that he had to meet Tunisha on the same day she died and he will have to live with that for the rest of his life. “I wish I could have met her and understood her state of mind and helped her in some way. I still can’t believe what happened to her,” he concluded.

Tunisha Sharma died on Saturday, December 24, on the sets of her SAB TV show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. She was found hanging inside the washroom of her makeup room. A few of her colleagues from the sets including her co-star, Sheezan Khan, who plays the titular role in the show, took her to the hospital where the doctors declared her dead. On Sunday, Tunisha’s mother accused Sheezan of abetment of suicide and filed a police complaint following which he was arrested. On Wednesday, the court extended his judicial custody for two days.