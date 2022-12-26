‘Shraddha Walker Case Forced Break Up’: Actor Tunisha Sharma’s Boyfriend Sheezan Khan To Police. Read Full Statement

Sheezan Khan, the former boyfriend of TV actor Tunisha Sharma who allegedly committed suicide, told police that he ended his relationship with her after Shraddha Walker case.

During his first day in police custody, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha. (Photo: Instagram/Tunisha Sharma)

New Delhi: Sheezan Khan, the former boyfriend of TV actor Tunisha Sharma who allegedly committed suicide, told police that he ended his relationship with her as he was so “disturbed by the atmosphere in the country that emerged after the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar”. During his first day in police custody, Sheezan told Waliv police that he ended the relationship with Tunisha after seeing repercussions emerging from the Shraddha Walkar case and told his former paramour that belonging to a different community stands in their way as did their age gap.

Tunisha had recently tried to commit suicide a few days before her death, but at that time I saved her and told Tunisha’s mother to take special care of her,” police sources quoted Sheezan as saying by news agency ANI.

Tunisha and Sheezan broke up a fortnight before she was found dead inside a toilet in a TV shoot set on December 24. On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent actor Sheezan Khan to police custody for four days in connection with Tunisha Sharma’s alleged suicide case.

Waliv police produced Khan in the court after his arrest in the case for abetment to suicide. The case was registered against him under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code. Tunisha was found dead on the sets of a TV serial on December 24, according to Waliv Police. They received information that after a tea break, the actress went to the toilet and when she did not come back, the police broke the door open and found her hanging. No suicide note was recovered at the spot by police.

The police have said the reason behind Tunisha’s alleged extreme step that ended her life could be her breakup with Sheezan over a fortnight back.

The First Information Report, or FIR, of the case, revealed that the two actors were in a relationship, and had broken up 15 days ago. Tunisha Sharma was reportedly under stress, and it is suspected that’s what drove her to the edge, the Mumbai police said.