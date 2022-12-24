Tunisha Sharma Suicide: TV Actress Made Inspirational Post 6 Hours Before Her Death – Check Here

Tunisha Sharma Suicide: TV actress Tanisha Sharma’s suicide has once again left the entertainment industry and the audiences numb. Her fans and well-wishers are in utter shock as she reportedly hung herself on the set of her TV show Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tanisha was found dead inside her make-up room in Naigaon. As reported by ANI, Tunisha was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead, the police confirmed. However, the 20-year-old committing suicide while the shooting of her television series was ongoing, has left everyone in dismay.

CHECK OUT TUNISHA SHARMA’S VIRAL INSPIRATIONAL POST:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

TUNISHA SHARMA WRITES INSPIRATIONAL POST FEW HOURS BEFORE HER DEATH

Tunisha also wrote an inspirational Instagram post few hours prior to her death that raises concerns among her fans. The actor posted a photo of herself in her serial costume while reading the script. Tunisha captioned her post as, “Those who are driven by their Passion Doesn’t stop.” She played the character of Shehzaadi Mariam in the series inspired by Arabian Knights. The actor has also been a part of period drama series like Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat and Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap among others.

Tunisha also acted in films like Fitoor (2016) and Baar Baar Dekho (2016), Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh (2016) and Dabanng 3 (2019).

