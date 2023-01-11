Home

Tunisha Sharma Was ‘Just Friends’ With Gym Trainer Ali: Mom Vanita Responds to New Allegations

Tunisha Sharma's mother Vanita has stated that her daughter was ‘just friends’ with gym trainer Ali amid allegations by Sheezan Khan's lawyer.

Tunisha Was ‘Just Friends’ With Ali: Tunsiha Sharma’s suicide case probe has led to unravelling of many shocking facts. The revelations made by Tunisha’s mother and Sheezan Khan’s lawyer have already divided netizens. Apart from TV news debates and social media trials, both sides have come up with their own allegations and defence. Recently, Sheezan’s lawyer Shailendra Mishra had told a Mumbai court that Tunisha chatted with her gym trainer Ali on a dating app before her death. Now, the Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul actress’s mother Vanita has revealed that her daughter was just friends with Ali.

TUNISHA SHARMA’S MOTHER SAYS SHE WAS ‘JUST FRIENDS’ WITH ALI

Tunisha’s mother, in an interaction with Bombay Times said, “Tunisha had called me and said that she was meeting Ali, her gym trainer from three years ago. She went out with him in the last three days to eat out and chat. They were just friends and met thrice in December. Ab sab Ali ki galti ho gayi?” Shaliendra Mishar had claimed that Tunisha did not return home on December 21, 22 and 23, 2023. However, Vaneeta denied his allegations and said that it wasn’t true. As reported by Hindustan Times, Ali met Vanita on the day when Tunisha was cremated.

VANITA SHARMA SAYS SHEEZAN’S LAWYER IS TRYING TO SHIFT FOCUS FROM ACTUAL ISSUE

Vanita stated that, “His statement has been recorded by the police. Also, what is the big deal if she had met him? She had even met one of her former co-actors and had attended a party hosted by another actor. I don’t think Sheezan’s family and the lawyer have any option but to make these wild accusations to shift the focus from the actual issue, which is that she was disturbed because of the breakup.”

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint. The actor is under judicial custody ever since. Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone! MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

